IRON VIKINGS committed to serving community

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Iron Vikings Motorcycle Club clan members in Butler County have committed to serving the community through hand’s on projects and fund raising efforts.

They recently announced to two projects on Saturday, March 16.

Viking member Dana Watson said, “We are a law abiding club not a gang. We are nationwide and in three or four other countries. Most clubs select a charity or cause and we have chosen two, Miss Kandys Killough’s pet program to help support the Greenville Animal Shelter and Butler County Humane Society’s pet preservation efforts and Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center.”

Killough, who is vice president of the Butler County Humane Society, graciously thanked the club members for their commitment and involvement.

“We take care of so many animals that have been surrendered or abandoned it can be a strain physically and monetarily and when help through involvement or donations is given we whole heartedly welcome it,” she said.

The club plans to help with securing donations and providing labor to aid Killough with waterproofing the dog kennels and other needed repairs.

Killough said she has great need of repairs for her 10×10 and 10×20 kennels. “Clay Hill is supposed to donate the metal roofing, but we still need lumber and hardware. These men will help make the repairs to the kennels,” said Killough.

Other donations Killough needs is pet food (Purina brand), funds, and volunteers for transporting. “We are totally supported by the donations of our community. We have saved so many animals through adoption programs.”

To become involved, contact Pet Nanny (Kandys Killough) at 334-437-0729.

The Vikings next head to Safe Harbor and expressed to Claire Corley, Safe Harbor executive director, their intention to support the agency with donation of funds.

Corley thanked the club and expressed that funds are always welcome. “The generosity of our community has always impressed me. These men are part of the greater example.”

The Iron Vikings are partnering with Camellia Collision to host a car and bike show on May 18. All proceeds are to benefit Safe Harbor.

To join the Iron Vikings, contact president Hunter Posey at 334-210-8550 or member Dana Watson at 334-437-2638.

Watson encouraged riders to call and to visit. “Come see if we fit you, and you fit us.”