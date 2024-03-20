Tiger Battalion makes Top 40

The Greenville High School JROTC Tiger Battalion Academic/Leadership Bowl Team has outshined within a group of 1,451 Army JROTC leadership teams from around the globe.

Throughout preliminary rounds, cadets underwent rigorous assessments covering a spectrum of topics, including current events, leadership values, skills, and financial literacy.

For their hard work, they were selected in February as one of the Top 40 teams nationwide to compete in the U.S. Army JROTC Leadership Bowl Championship to be held in Washington, D.C., June 16-20.

Col. Alan Hester, GHS JROTC Senior Army Instructor, stated, “Unfortunately, only four members can travel for this event. Those selected to attend and represent Butler County are Eva Shealy, Kenidy Watson, Sophia Shealy, and Alex Braswell. Team members Griffin Barganier and Leigha Ridgeway are our alternates.”

Hester added that the trip is an all-expense-paid journey and that he was extremely proud of the team.

The championship is funded and sponsored by the U.S. Army Cadet Command and organized by the esteemed College Options Foundation. (Bruce Branum | The Standard_