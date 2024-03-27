GHS Lady Tigers softball

The Greenville High Lady Tigers varsity softball team traveled to play in the Orange Beach Classic on Friday and Saturday. The Tigers faced the Ocean Springs Greyhounds from Ocean Springs, Miss., for their first game on Friday and then the AHSAA Class 4A defending state champions Orange Beach Makos. On Saturday, the Tigers squared up first against the 5A Russellville Tigers and then the 5A Faith Academy Rams. The Tigers were defeated handily in all games, but Tiger head coach, Brandon Smith said, “It was a valuable learning experience for our players. They saw some really great talent.” Pictured are GHS Lady Tigers pitcher Dakota Hudson striding to hurl a pitch and Ajaida Hattaway stroking one of the few hits for the Tigers. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)