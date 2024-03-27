Jan. 11, 1972 – March 21, 2024

Jimmy Ray Sipper, a resident of Luverne, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the age of 52, surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, March 24, beginning at 2 p.m. at Friendship Methodist Church in Georgiana, with Sister Gayle Woodard and Brother Andy Till officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing. The family received friends beginning at 1 p.m. until service time.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Anne Sipper; children, Randall Ray Sipper (Allona) and Chyanne Noble; parents, Kenneth Ray Sipper and Janie Mathews Sipper; brother, Michael Sipper (Vickie); grandchildren, Chansan Noble, Attison Sipper, and Kinslee Sipper; niece, Gracee Sipper; nephews, Joseph Sipper and Vince Sewell; along with other extended family members and friends.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Friendship Methodist Church, c/o Janie Sipper, 548 N. Friendship Drive, Georgiana, Alabama 36033.

