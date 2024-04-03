Dixie ball gets underway

The Greenville softball complex was a bustling affair Saturday morning, March 30 as hundreds of people and players filled the park for opening ceremonies held by Greenville Parks and Recreation Department’s (GPRD) Dixie franchise. Players from leagues ages 5-10 were individually called to take their represented spot on the field. League teams included from baseball were Dixie Minors (9-10), Coach Pitch (7-8) and T-ball (5-6). For softball, league teams included Dixie Angles (9-10), Darlings (7-8), and Sweetees (5-6). In all, close to 300 players participated in the ceremony. GPRD head Jerome Harris, III, said, “This is a great turnout, I’m glad spring diamond games are back in action. I really believe sports are vital for our children and serves the long term growth of families and our community.” (Bruce Branum | The Standard)