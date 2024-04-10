Jill Marlar Creative Studios celebrates opening

A crowd gathered Thursday afternoon for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the official grand opening of Jill Marlar Creative Studios. The studio, which is located in the heart of downtown at 206 E. Commerce Street, provides the opportunity to make music through singing, instrumental playing, songwriting, and much more. Tracy Salter with the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce said, “We’re excited to welcome Jill to the Camellia City and thankful for today’s opportunity for everyone to stop by and meet Jill, tour her studio, and learn about classes offered at the studio.” (Bruce Branum | The Standard)