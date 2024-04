Fort Dale Soccer celebrated their senior girls and boys before their games versus Lee Scott on April 9. Girls pictured left to right are: Coach Rob Fossett, Blaire Reid, Allie Blair Mosley, Zoe Coon, and Coach Henry Ellis. Boys pictured left to right are: Coach Rob Fossett, Ethan Alford, Brodie Killough, Ty Carter, Sawyer Fossett, Alan Alvarez, and Coach Henry Ellis. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)