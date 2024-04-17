HILLBURN E. BLACK

Nov. 14, 1933 – April 6, 2024

Hilburn E. (Buddy) Black, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April, 6, 2024, he was known as Daddy, Pa, Buddy, Uncle Buddy, Mr. Black. He attended Starlington School, and proudly served in the United States Navy, after which he had a 41 year career with the railroad.

Funeral Services were held Thursday, April 11, beginning at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Randy Harvill and Brother Mike Holcombe officiating with Johnson Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Morrow Cemetery, Georgiana. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Watson H and Janie Bell Goodwin Black; his wife, Myrleen Morrow Black; sister, Faye Hanks; brother-in-law, Eddie Holder; and his great granddaughter, Emmy Griggs Brogden.

He is survived by his daughter, Vivian (Stuart) Taylor; his grandchildren, Erin (Trent) Jones and Ryan (Shae) Taylor; his great grandchildren, Kaden Brogden, Kamden Brogden, Charleigh Grace Taylor, Garrett Taylor, and Drew Jones; sisters, Lucille Smith and Edna Holder; brother-in-law, Karry Hanks; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

