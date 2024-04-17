 Skip to content

McKenzie Tiger baseball seniors recognized

McKenzie Varsity Baseball team seniors were honored during Senior Night on Friday evening, April 12. Pictured (L-R) aret: Coach Jared Edge, Kaleb Odom, Jaylen McMillian, Jeremy Covan, Jayden Covan, and Coach Ryan Davis. (Shea Odom | The Standard)

 

