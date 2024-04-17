McKenzie Tiger baseball seniors recognized By Editor | April 17, 2024 | 0 McKenzie Varsity Baseball team seniors were honored during Senior Night on Friday evening, April 12. Pictured (L-R) aret: Coach Jared Edge, Kaleb Odom, Jaylen McMillian, Jeremy Covan, Jayden Covan, and Coach Ryan Davis. (Shea Odom | The Standard) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Killough signs to play soccer for Hawks April 17, 2024 | No Comments » Eagle soccer honor seniors April 17, 2024 | No Comments » Dixie minor action April 17, 2024 | No Comments » Threading the needle April 10, 2024 | No Comments » Thomas shines for Eagles April 10, 2024 | No Comments »