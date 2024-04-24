Sept. 25, 1963 – April 11, 2024

Mr. Isaac Allen Smith, 60, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on April 11, 2024.

Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, April 17, beginning at 11 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Stacey Harrell officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Providence Cemetery, Georgiana. The family began receiving at 10 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Isaac was preceded in death by his parents, Greeley and Bessie Smith; sister, Betty Ann Betterton; and niece, Sarah Betterton.

Mr. Isaac is survived by his son, Jesse Arnold; granddaughter, Angel R. Arnold; siblings, Glenda Garrett, Donald (Suzy) Smith, Gayle Kolb, and Greeley M. Smith; brother-in-law, Steve Betterton; and significant other, Julia Kervin.

