Funeral services for the late Mr. Robert Lee Hawkins “Bo”-“Jabo” were held on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from Lomax Hannon Auditorium.

Rev. Roosevelt Gregory officiated. Burial followed in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, Alabama directed.

Mr. Robert Lee Hawkins was born to the late Mr. Plemmie Lewis and Ms. Sheba Herbert on March 29, 1937. He was later adopted by Mrs. Edith and Mr. Abbie Lee Hawkins, all of whom preceded him in death.

Robert joined Sweet Home A.M.E. Zion Church at an early age and remained until death.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Annie Jean Hawkins, two devoted step daughters, Sharon (Lonnie) Freeman, DeLois Thigpen, all of Greenville; a devoted sister-in-law of which he reared Evangelist Debbie (Julius) Chestang, Pensacola and three biological children, Evangelist Elizabeth (Willie Lee) Moorer, Robert (Bertha) Hawkins Jr., and Darren Charles Hawkins, all of Greenville; sister, Jean (Willie) Hardy, Jamaica, N.Y.; brother, James (Darline) Herbert, Chicago; three sister-in-laws, Mary Helen Gregory, Mattie Lou Thigpen, both of Montgomery; Tricia Ann Cook, New Orleans; five brother-in-laws, Reverend Eli (Mary) Thigpen Jr., Reverend Freddie (Jocelyn) Thigpen, Bobby Thigpen, all of St. Paul, Minn.; Jesse (Agnes) Thigpen, Frank James Thigpen, both of Montgomery; two devoted nephews, Reverend Dr. Mark (Sherry) Hawkins, Greenville; Mr. James Anthony (Princess) Herbert, Pensacola; special niece, Linda Green, devoted friend, and Rich Lewis, both of Greenville; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.