Robert Lewis “Robin” Anderson, 36, a resident of Pine Apple died Oct. 1, 2017. A funeral service was held Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church .Reverend Bob Garrard officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held Oct. 3 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Anderson is survived by his mother, Gladys Anderson of Pine Apple; half-brother, James Roper (Sherry) of Greenville and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The family will receive flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choosing. Pallbearers were Richard Sheffield, Johnny R. Jones, James F. Jones, James Huggins, Mac McCrary, Bo McCrary, and Lynn McCrary.

