Billy Joe Stinson, 72, a resident of Greenville died at his home on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. The funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Shackleville Cemetery. Visitation was held hour prior to the funeral service.

Billy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judith Johnson Stinson; children: Michelle Stinson Childs (Craig Childs, Jr.), Meredith Stinson Gunnells (Taylor Gunnells) and Lauren Stinson; grandchildren: Kedron Sarah Childs, Craig Childs, III and grandson on the way; brother: Hilton Stinson; nieces: Kim Stinson and Karen Stinson Duncan (Joey Duncan).

He is preceded in death by his parents: Alfred and Minnie Mae Stinson and sister-in-law: Betty Jo Stinson.

Mr. Stinson was a graduate of Troy University with a BS in Business Administration/Accounting. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He worked 45 years in his accounting career. Since 2004, he has been the Director of TaylorChandler, LLC retail accounting division of Montgomery, which currently provides accounting services for many retail establishments including over sixty grocery stores. He shared a love of the grocery business and Alabama football with his brother Hilton. He loved to golf and was tickled that his grandson favored him so closely. He will be missed by his family, friends, and co-workers.

The family will receive flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at http://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now

