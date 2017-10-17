Vols take down Eagles

BY CLAY BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles traveled to the Monroe Academy Volunteers this past Friday. Despite having a great night with their offense FDA fell to Monroe 54-33.

The Eagles and the Volunteers constantly went back and forth scoring throughout the game. It wasn’t until Monroe forced a fumble from the Eagles deep in FDA territory that a clear lead was taken.

By halftime Monroe led 21-14. The Eagles would continue scoring but were unable to catch up to obtain a lead against the Vols.

Eagles quarterback Luke Taylor completed 13-21 passes with 240 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Winters caught seven passes for 109 yards and a 15-yard touchdown. Jason little came down with four receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Cade Mansmann was the go-to weapon for the Eagles’ ground game with 15 rushes for 100 yards and two trips across the goal line.

Austin Phillips had 12 tackles with Braxton Daniels right on Phillips’ heels with 10 tackles of his own. Tripp Richardson came down with the only interception for Fort Dale.

The Eagles will play at home this Friday for a crucial region game against the Hooper Academy Colts. FDA must claim a win this week to save a spot in the 3A class playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.