Charles Ronald Croley, born Feb. 14, 1937 passed away Nov. 19, 2017 at the age of 80. Mr. Croley served in the Army National Guard and worked as a truck driver for many years.

A Memorial Service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 at Brushey Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Harvill officiating.

Mr. Croley was preceded in death by his: parents, Aubrey Lee and Essie Lee Croley; wife, Joyce Harlan Croley; sisters, Glenda Stonestreet and Jean Sullivan; brothers, William Croley and Bobby Joe Croley.

He is survived by his: sons, Rick (Shelia) and Chuck Croley; daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Hutcheson and Beth (Michael) Phillips; grandchildren, Lanny and Drew Croley, Matt and Luke Hutcheson, Jacob, Sarah, Emma and Addie Phillips and great granddaughter, Bradleigh Kate Croley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.