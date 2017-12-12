JAMES LEVAUGHN WIGGINS

James Levaughn Wiggings, 76, a resident of Georgiana, died at Baptist South Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 12 from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Brother Robert Paul officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

A graveside service took place at 1 p.m. at Jones Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Evergreen with Brother Jimmy Aaron officiating. Visitation was held Monday, Dec. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Wiggins was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbert and Armenda Wiggins and brother: Leland Wiggins.

He is survived by his wife: Becky Wiggins; children: Angie W. Taylor (Jay) of Montgomery, Jeff Wiggins (Allison D.) of Margaret, Ala. and Greg Wiggins (Rachel P.) of Georgiana; seven grandchildren; sisters: Carolyn Griffith (Jim) of Coosada and Jeanette Cooper (Andrew) of Prattville; brothers: Earl Wiggins of Prattville, Dennis Wiggins of Eclectic and Doyle Wiggins (Judy) of Opelika and a number of nieces and nephews.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.