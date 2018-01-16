Charlotte M Parkerson, 38, a resident of Huntsville passed away Jan. 4, 2018.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 9 from Union Cemetery. Reverend Randy Harvill officiated. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends were held from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Susan and James Parkerson. Survivors include: brother, Chris (Tina) Parkerson, Harvest; father, Charles (Donna) Andrews, Evergreen; aunt, Shirley (Alvin) Johnson, Evergreen; nieces and nephew, Montana Worley, McKenna Kelsoe, and Maddox Parkerson, all of Harvest. Charlotte is also survived by a number of cousins.