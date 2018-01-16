Mr. Edward Rudolph (Rudy) McCrory, 87, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Florence, Alabama. He was born on November 28, 1930 in Vredenburgh, Ala. He attended First Southern Baptist Church, and resided in Muscle Shoals after living in Butler County for many years.

He is survived by three daughters: Judy Rogers of Charleston, SC, Flo (Tony) Myrick of Robertsdale; Paige (Randy) Tanner of Tuscumbia; seven grandchildren: Braden (Jessie) Rogers, Carl (Jennifer) Myrick, Rachel (Buddy) Miller, Jessica (Marc) Devine, Harrison Tanner, Sharon Tanner, and Dottie Tanner; three great grandchildren: Emery Devine, Camille Devine, and Eloise Myrick; and many nephews and nieces.

Funeral Services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Georgiana with Reverend Bob Williamson and Reverend Randy Tanner officiating.

The family received friends at the church beginning at 2 p.m. Burial was at Friendship Methodist Church and serving as pall bearers were Braden Rogers, Carl Myrick, Harrison Tanner, Buddy Miller, Marc Devine, Harold Parmer, and Robert Parmer. Honorary pall bearers were Harold Parmer, Richard Parmer, David Manderson, and Mark Manderson.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First Southern Baptist Church, 3806 S Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, Alabama 35661.

Arrangements were under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, Alabama.