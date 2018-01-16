John Henry Mothershed, 98, a resident of Greenville died on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at his residence. He was born May 17, 1919 in Honoraville.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Ebenezer East Baptist Church with Reverend Don Yancey officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 14 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Mothershed retired from the military at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving for 21 years in both the United States Marine Corp. and the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Greenville as well.

Mr. Mothershed was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Ida Mothershed; grandson: Ralph Blackmon; great grandson: Garrett Barnett; sisters: Ida Bell Sims and Ella Ruth Beasley; brothers: Charles Mothershed, Cecil Mothershed and Ishmael Mothershed.

He is survived by his wife: Viola Mothershed of Greenville; son: Robert V. “Bob” Mothershed (Susan); daughters: Pam M. Sexton (David) and Barbara Simmons (Scott); step-son: Wayne Blackmon (Lavonia); grandchildren: Ronald Blackmon, Sherry Price, Steven Parmer, Crystal Parmer, Chris Young, Casey Strothers, and John Mothershed; great grandchildren: Haley Blackmon, Cody Blackmon, J.C. Blackmon, Bryant Blackmon, Austin Barnett, Reagan McLain, Landon McLain, John Hayden Parmer, Henly Young, Zade Young, Tamari Strothers, Mariah Strothers, and Antrell Strothers; great great grandchild: Libby Ruth Duncan; sisters: Mary Muldar and Ruby Sexton; brother: Glenn Mothershed and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Antioch East Baptist Church Youth Fund or Children’s Fund, in care of Kim Boulware 2303 Old Stage Rd. Greenville, AL 36037.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Norma Johnson, Anita Merritt, Nita Heath, Linda Hall, Dr. Gary Richardson, and Pastor Jim for their care and devotion to Mr. Mothershed and his family during his illness.

