Homer Leonard Raines, 69, a resident of McKenzie passed away Jan. 24, 2018. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27 from New Home Cemetery, Evergreen. Reverend Michael Jackson officiated. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends were held on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Survivors include: fiancé, Donna Cobb, McKenzie; sister, Faye Sirmon, Foley. Leonard is also survived by five children, twenty one grandchildren and one great grandchild, and a number of cousins. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.