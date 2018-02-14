Howard Eugene Watson, 81, a resident of Greenville died Feb. 5, 2018. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Brother David H. Watson officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park.

Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his siblings, Joyce Blackwell, Harold Watson and Robert Watson. He is survived by his loving wife, Florence M. Watson; children, David Robert Watson (Jamie), Donna Jean Gove (Greg), and Debra Ann Watson; grandchildren, Trey and Leanna Cocke, Eryn, Evan, and Ean Gove; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Watson to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

