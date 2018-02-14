JULIA MAE PALMER-PRESSLEY By Editor | February 14, 2018 | 0 Funeral services for the late Mrs. Julia Mae Palmer-Pressley were held Feb. 10, 2018 at 11a.m. from Pilgrim Travelers AOH Church, Georgiana. Burial followed in Salem Baptist Churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts TOMMY BEDGOOD February 14, 2018 | No Comments » MONTIE E. MARTIN, JR. February 14, 2018 | No Comments » SARAH FRANCES HARRISON February 14, 2018 | No Comments » HUDSON RAWLINGS “DRIVER” THOMAS February 14, 2018 | No Comments » ANTHONY CRENSHAW “BUNK” February 14, 2018 | No Comments »