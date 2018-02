Lambert, Susan Ann, 67, a resident of Greenville died at L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital on Feb. 2, 2018. A service of remembrance will be held at a later day. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announced. Mrs. Lambert is survived by her husband, Dennis E. Lambert of Greenville; sons, Jeremy Lambert of Brookfield, Conn. and Shawn Lambert (Jane) of Greenville; sister, Nancy Richards of Fort Wayne, Ind.

