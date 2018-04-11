Peggy Ann Crenshaw Lofton, 62, a resident of Georgiana passed away April 4, 2018. Graveside services Were held at 2 p.m. on April, 6 from Union Cemetery. Reverend Larry Smith officiated. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Crenshaw and sister, Shirley Crenshaw. Survivors include: companion, Howard Lofton, Georgiana; children, Deborah (Shannon) Betterton, Jeannie (Kenneth) Jackson, Stephen (Tracey) Lofton, and Rachel Lofton all of Georgiana; mother, Jerrydee Crenshaw, Georgiana; brothers, Tom Crenshaw and Robin (Jaime) McCombs. grandchildren, Kolton and Abbott Betterton, Geremiah and EmmaRae Jackson, William, Macy, Lydia, Shelby, Lillie, and Elijah Lofton; great grandchildren, Kylan, Kynslee, and KayDee Glynn Betterton, and a number of nieces and nephews.

