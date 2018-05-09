WILLIAM CALHOUN

Mr. William “Bill” Calhoun, age 92, of Greenville, died Sunday April 29, 2018, at his home. Funeral services were held on Friday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home, with Jimmy Benson conducting the service and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

The burial followed at St Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Calhoun is preceded in death by his wife Ernestine Calhoun, and his parents James W. and Margaret Calhoun.

He is survived by his brother Bobby Calhoun of Greenville, numerous nieces and nephews, and his dearest friend, Teresa Taylor of Prattville. Mr. Calhoun was the owner of Calhoun’s Studio, was an avid aerial photographer, and served as an Air Corps Photographer. He was a devoted animal lover, and enjoyed rescue work.