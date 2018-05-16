Mrs. Patricia Ann Gregory, 75, a resident of Honoraville died at her home on Monday, May 7, 2018. A graveside service was held Thursday, May 10 at Sunrise Memorial Park at 2 p.m. with Brother Chris Mosley officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Gregory was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Gregory; parents, Ibra and Alene Duvall and brother, Kenny Ballard.

She is survived by her children, Jane Burton (Ivan), Pat Gregory (April) and Russell Gregory (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Thomas, Brian, and Amanda Wright, Ethan, Courtney, Kaylin, Matthew and Todd Gregory; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Edwina Mothershed, Shirley Black (Al), Betty Coleman (Wayne), Helen Benbow, Kay Wilkerson, Becky Rollins, Sue Duggers (Stacey) and June Nichols; brothers, Jim Ballard (Charlotte) and Randy Ballard and many nieces, nephews and other family members.