Barbara Ruth Harrison, age 94, a resident of Hayneville, passed away on Monday, June 4, 2018. A graveside service was held on Friday, June 8 at 3 p.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Lapine with Reverend Bob Watts and Reverend Chris Adams officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Harrison is preceded in death by her husband, Lamar P. Harrison Jr. and her parents Clarence and Lula Stoltzfus. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Lynn (Glen) Thornton of Lapine and Mary Ruth Cancienne of Moreno Valley, Calif.; grandchildren Douglas Kevin Cancienne, Jr., William Lamar Mason, Timothy Benjamin Mason, Santana (Matt) Huneycutt, and Jessica (Lee) Vinson, and nine great grandchildren; three nephews Bill Stoltzfus, Bob Stoltzfus and Richard Stoltzfus.