Annie Ruth Brill, 89, died at her home in Robertsdale surrounded by her family.

A private service will be held at a later date. Mack Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announcing.

Mrs. Brill is the mother to Mrs. Deborah Daniels of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to The Gideon’s at www.gideonal.com or Gideon International, 1038 Woodley Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106.