Janie Crum Lee, 68, a resident of Georgiana, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018.

A Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 2 from Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Rev. Danny Ellis officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: husband, Julian Lee, Georgiana; daughter, Stephanie Lee, Murphysboro, Tenn.; sister, Dorothy Kervin, Mobile.

Janie is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

