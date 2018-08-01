Dale Ward, 67, a resident of Greenville died Friday, July 27,

2018 at UAB Hospital. The funeral service was held Tuesday, July

31, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral

Home with Bro. Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels

Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was from

Monday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral

Home. Ward was preceded in death by his wife, Rena Ward; parents,

Charlie and Mary Jane Ward; sisters, Gracie Ward and Lennie

Agnes Maddox; brothers, James Theo Black and Leonard Lewis

Ward and father-in-law, Albert Beverly.

He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Dunn (Eddie) and Delane

Ward both of Greenville; grandchildren, Logan Hornsby, Landon

Dunn and Ashlyn Grace Dunn all of GreenvilleL; brother, Willie

Jay Ward of Maplesville; sister, Lula Mae Medina of Towanda, Ill.;

mother-in-law, Clara Beverly of Greenville and numerous nieces,

nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great- nieces and

nephews. For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.

com