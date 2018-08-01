DALE WARD
Dale Ward, 67, a resident of Greenville died Friday, July 27,
2018 at UAB Hospital. The funeral service was held Tuesday, July
31, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral
Home with Bro. Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels
Funeral Home directing.
Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was from
Monday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral
Home. Ward was preceded in death by his wife, Rena Ward; parents,
Charlie and Mary Jane Ward; sisters, Gracie Ward and Lennie
Agnes Maddox; brothers, James Theo Black and Leonard Lewis
Ward and father-in-law, Albert Beverly.
He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Dunn (Eddie) and Delane
Ward both of Greenville; grandchildren, Logan Hornsby, Landon
Dunn and Ashlyn Grace Dunn all of GreenvilleL; brother, Willie
Jay Ward of Maplesville; sister, Lula Mae Medina of Towanda, Ill.;
mother-in-law, Clara Beverly of Greenville and numerous nieces,
nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great- nieces and
nephews. For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.
com