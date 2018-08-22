Tiffany Renee Little “Tiff Tiff”, 28, a resident of Greenville died Aug. 12, 2018.

The funeral service was held Aug. 17 from the Chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Brother Ricky Smith officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Burial followed at the Thompson-Little Cemetery in Forest Home. Visitation was held Aug. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Miss Little was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Johnny Little and maternal grandparents, Danny and Vickie Crase.

She is survived by her son, Nathaniel Head “Nate”; daughter, Miley Sorrells; father, Jimmy Little (Brittany); mother, Michelle Crase; brother, Allen Little (Michelle); sisters, Charley Salter and Makayla Little; step-brother, Triston Roebuck; paternal grandmother, Pat Little; uncles, Sonny Little (Heather), Ward Little (Janice), Danny Crase (Mandy) and Dylan Crase; aunts, Carla Acreman (Virgil) and Kristy Bodie and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We lost you Sunday morning, the pain is unreal. The hurt doesn’t stop. I don’t know why this happened but I will need you. I will need to vent to you and you’re gone forever. We are all so sad, lost and confused. God has a reason for needing you more than we do. I have to have faith in Him. He’s the only one that can get us through this. The news article and funeral home sent me alerts with your name. I never thought I would read your name. I had just done your toes; just made you laugh, just told you off, just watched you smiling and just lost you. Crazy, wild girl, I miss you already and the pain hasn’t hit the hardest yet. No medicine can heal this pain; prayer has to be my healer. You’ve brought everyone together, maybe closer, maybe better people we will become; maybe…. Tiff, just maybe, I will make it out of this foggy storm.