Funeral services for the late Mr. James Lee Fails were held July 25,2018 at 12 Noon from Faith Temple COGIC, Pineapple.

Supt. John Grayson, officiated. Burial followed in Zion Rest AME Zion church yard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville/Camden directed.

Mr. James Lee (Hop) Fails Sr., sunrise here on this earth was Dec. 11, 1946 my sunset was Aug. 15, 2018. He was born Esther and Annie B. Fails in Butler County. As a young boy he attended the Butler County schools, as a man he worked in the cotton fields, Joe Arnold Logging, Farley Nuclear plant, and he was currently employed as a transit driver for Tom Bigbee.

He attended Deliverance Temple until his health started to fail. One of his greatest joys was meeting and marrying his love Evangelist Lena Bonner Fails. They were coming upon their 50th wedding anniversary. In this union four wonderful children, James Jr., Calvin, Vekesha, and Juanastara and was lucky enough to help raise their granddaughter Lu ‘Quilla.

He was proceeded in my sunset by my parents, Esther and Annie B. Fails; his baby son, Juanastara Veros Fails; sister, Ettie Fails; brothers, H. W. Fails Sr., Tommy Fails Sr., and Robert Fails; granddaughters, Zykeria and Zoe.

Cherished memories will forever live through loving wife Evangelist Lena Bonner Fails; daughters, Vekesha Fails Blair, Latoya Black; sons, Sgt.James (Sarah) Fails Jr., Calvin (Serena) Fails; granddaughter Lu ‘Quillia Robinson; sisters, Ilean Hatten, Mary Lee Fails-Wilson, Mary Lean Fails, Tambra Ransom; grand and great-grand kids, Katrece, Shakendra, Zaniya, Tramell, Rene, Ashley, Taja, TaTyana, Zykeria, Zavier, Za’Kori, ZaNyiah, Za’Veah, Anthony, Aashauna, Amilya, Neveah, Aiden, and KaMiya; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Billy & Verdell, Melvin & Nina, Willie &Daisy, Johnny, Jennie, Carrrie, Lynda, Debbie, Margaret, Virginia; special friends, Carl and Geraldine Grace other relatives and friends.