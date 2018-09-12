Funeral services for the late Mrs. Laura Carter were held on Aug. 25, 2018 at 12 p.m. from Braggs Hill AME Zion Church. Reverend Dr. Mark Hawkins, Pastor and Reverend Demus Smith, officiated. Burial followed in Ridgeville Baptist Churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

On July 09, 1932, the late Mr. William and Laura Waters Sr., were blessed with a beautiful baby song bird, they named her Laura, on Aug. 17 our heavenly father ascended his chariot full of angels down from heaven to try on her a brand new pair of wings, and WOW!! They were a perfect fit, so instead of riding back, she was proud of how well they fitted, she just flapped them a couple of times and took off, when she arrived at heaven’s gate she was greeted by a handsome son she named Michael and a beautiful baby girl she named Cynthia. She also met her nine siblings James, Howard, Joe Lewis, Tommy Lee and Ozell Waters, Lelia Dunklin, Genevieve Little, Mary Nell Jones and Sarah Pearl Waters.

Our mom served as President of the Ridgeville Baptist Church Choir for many years, she was the center of the choir because of her singing ability. When attending functions at other churches she would always look for a seat in the choir where she would sing Zion songs from her heart.

She joined the Morning Star Chapter #786 Order of the Eastern Star in 1967. She served as chaplain for many years. She attended meetings of the chapter regularly. After a period of time she was elected Worthy Matron where she served until the chapter was demitted to the Aberilla Chapter OES #170 of Greenville. Our mother was an active member of the First Union District Association of Churches which is part of the Southwest District. She served on the devotion and the song service when attending the Women’s Auxiliary, Sunday school and BTU Congress.She was also very active in the proceedings of the Ridgeville Baptist Church Women’s Auxiliary.

Our song bird sung for many years in the Greenville Community Choir also she organized and served as President of the Voices of the South for numerous years.

Our angel left behind to cherish all her beautiful memories seven sweet children, Debra (Kelvin) Moorer, Arzell (Leonard) Johnson, Ozell (Shirley) Carter, Harold (Ernestine) Carter, Clarence Carter-Waters, Frank (Betty) McConnico, all of Greenville; Joann Adelagun Carter,Houston, Texas; five dedicated grand -daughters, one of which she raised, Arkina Carter, Stephanie Moorer, Arnisha Johnson, Tammy Renae Crenshaw and Kassandra Cockrel; sister, Annie Nell Morrison; brothers, William Waters Jr., Rayfield (Fannie) Waters; sister-in-laws, Lola Jenkins, Essie Mae Waters, and Clara Waters; twenty six grandchildren; forty nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.