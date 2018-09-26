Barbara Brown Miller passed away peacefully at her residence on Sept. 21, 2018. She was born at home in Georgiana on Feb.1, 1933 to her late parents W. T. “Buster” and Louise Raye Brown.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Paul McLendon officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. There was a visitation one hour prior to the service.

She lived most of her life in Greenville where she graduated from Greenville High School. Her young adult life was spent as a dedicated and loving mother raising her children while also working as a book keeper at Clement Motor Company and later at Stabler Clinic.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Wesley Miller and her daughter Rebecca Miller Faircloth in addition to her brother William “Bill” Brown and sister Mary Elizabeth “Lisha” Townsend.

Mrs. Miller enjoyed home, holidays with family, and hobbies. Her children were everything to her and she will be greatly missed by her daughter Nancy Miller Idland (Ronald) and son Wesley Thomas Miller (Ann).

She was blessed with five grandchildren, Rhett Allen Idland (Jennifer), Olivia Idland Autrey (Russell), Aaron Thomas Miller (Katie), Edward Cameron Fairlcoth, III (Teresa), and Nathan Miller Faircloth as well as eight great grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Mason, and Marlee Kate Miller, Elise Autrey, Cameron Faircloth,Carlie Anne Burkett and Reid Burkett and nieces Ashley Townsend Prewitt, and Hillary Townsend Zigenhagen

