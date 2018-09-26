Funeral services for the late Mrs. Mattie Jean Simmons-Gray were held on Aug. 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Lomax Hannon Auditorium Greenville. Pastor Jimmy Hunter officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Mother Mattie Jean Gray was born on June 3, 1940 to the late Jim and Mattie Lee Simmons in Butler County, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mattie Simmons, sister, brother, son, Sylvester Simmons and her husband, Willie J.Gray Sr.

Mattie was a member of Harrison St. Christian Church. Later in life she became a member of New Testament Holiness Church. Mattie was a great cook, loved her children grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to sing and praise her Lord.

Mattie would feed any and everybody. She would cook big meals every holiday and during other occasion. Mattie went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 16, 2018 at L. V. Stabler Hospital with her family by her bedside.

She leaves to cherish her memories her loving children: Edna Simmons, Willie (Shonda) Gray Jr., Katie (John Sr.) McClain, Curtis (Elizabeth) Gray, Ellen Ball, Gloria Sims, Corey (LaRhonda) Gray, Margaret (Isaac) Gray, Houston (Vanessa) Simmons, Mary J. Simmons, Mable J. Crenshaw, Maxine (Brain) Warren; one brother Houston (Margaret) Simmons Sr., sisters-in-laws, Sylvia Huntley, Sarah Simmons and Clemmie Simmons; brother-in-law, Ellis Gray Jr., thirty five grandchildren, forty seven great grandchildren and extended family; a host of nieces, nephews, other relative friends and a friend, Deacon John Harris. She loved all of her family.