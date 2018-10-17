Emmie Josephine Foster, age 104 of Honoraville passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2018 at her residence. Funeral services were held Oct.11 at 3 p.m. at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Honoraville. Brother Paul Wolfe and Brother Craig Grant officiated and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Bethel United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Foster was preceded in death by her husband, James Guy Foster; parents, Joe and Estelle Grant; brothers, Frank Grant, Calvin Grant, and Thomas Grant; sisters, FanLar Stokes, and Leila Stokes.

She is survived by her daughter Fay Foster Stokes; friends, Jim Russell and Juanita Simmons, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Foster worked at Priester’s Pecans, and was a 1934 graduate of Lowndes County High School.

