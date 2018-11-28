PATRICIA HAWTHORNE

The late Ms. Patricia Ann Hawthorne was born in Greenville to Alfonza and Lillie Hawthorne. She accepted Christ at an early age at the Mt. Ida Missionary Baptist Church. She later joined the House of Prayer under the leadership of Pastor Cecelia Adams.

Patricia graduated from Greenville High School in 1976. She furthered her education at Lurleen B. Wallace State Junior College in Andalusia. In August of 2011 she received her certification in ministry. She served the community through visiting nursing homes, jails, teaching Sunday school, and telephone prayer ministry.

Patricia married Curtis Davidson, and through this union they had one daughter Candace Davidson.

Patricia made her transition to be with the Lord on Nov. 16.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alfonza Hawthorne; one brother, Willie A. Hawthorne and a great nephew Braylon Edwards.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Candace (Derick) Wells; three grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin, and Olivia; mother, Lillie Hawthorne of Greenville; siblings, Albert (Jennifer) Hawthorne, Lenita Hawthorne, Beverly (Rudolph) Byrts all of Montgomery, Bruce (Gail) Hawthorne of Birmingham; and a special sister, Heather (Mark) Crittenden; nine nieces and nephews, Creshenda (Elfrin) Edwards, Corinthina Hawthorne, Cornelius Bradley, Cory Bradley Chancii Hawthorne, Ashley

Foster, Latorya Hawthorne, Devin Byrts and Gabrielle Hawthorne; great nieces , Cadence Edwards, Liliana and one great nephew, Corey Bradley Hawthorne; a special niece and nephew, Markita and Josh Crittenden and host of family and friends.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. from Lomax Hannon Greenville. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery.