Amey Lene Owens, 83, a resident of Greenville died on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Orchard Healthcare.

The funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Gafford officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at County Line Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Owens was preceded in death by her husband, Jerrel Owens and son James Owens.

She is survived by her sons Jerry (Sandra) Owens of Greenville and Kirby Jay Owens of Lowndesboro; daughters, Jennifer (Sherman) Owens of Haynesville and Linda Kay Smith of Billingsley; brother, Louie Smith; sisters, Sadie Wilson and Daisy Tetter; daughter in law, Debbie Owens of Hope Hull; fourteen grandchildren and twenty two great-grandchildren.

Active pallbearers were Evan Furr, J.D. Dorman, Jeremy Owens, Micah Anderson, Sherman Fuqua, and David Smith.

