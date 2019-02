Timothy Michael Heartsill, age 52, of Ft. Deposit, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Montgomery. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family at a later time.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Zollie Renford and Barbara Kathleen Sampley Heartsill, and sister, Wanda Heartsill McCarty.

He is survived by his brothers, James Renford (Ren) Heartsill, (Leta), Darrel Heartsill, (Cathy), and Charles Heartsill, (Janet), along with numerous nieces and nephews.