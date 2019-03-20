A celebration of life service was held Thursday, March 14, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home for Hilton N. Stinson who went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday March 10.

Burial followed at Shackleville Cemetery. The Reverend Chris Mosley and the Reverend Felton Stewart officiated. Visitation for the family and friends was held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

His wife of fifty-four years, Bettie Jo Simmons Stinson and brother Billy Joe Stinson preceded him in death.

Survivors include his two daughters, both of Greenville, Anita Kim Stinson and Karen Ilene Duncan (Joey); honorary grandchildren Whitney Nicole Jacks and Joshua Calvin Jacks, both of Alabaster, and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Stinson, a graduate of Greenville High School, served in the National Guard, and lived and worked in Butler County all of his life. Many will remember him during his fifty-three years as manager of A&P Grocery, Piggly Wiggly Grocery, and later after his “first retirement” as co-manager of Super Foods/ Food Depot in Luverne.

He was a man who always put God first, and loved his family dearly. He was known for his love of people and the ever present smile on his face. Flowers are being accepted or donations can be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

