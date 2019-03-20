Thompson leads nation in steals

Jamil Thompson, a senior on the Greenville High School Tigers (GHS) varsity baseball team, currently leads the nation in stolen bases with 38.

He also leads players in Alabama with a batting average of .649; is second for on-base percentage with .711; is third for runs scored with 27, and the amazing part of this story is that his to date achievements have been accomplished in only 10 games.

Thompson has always loved baseball and has excelled at the sport from an early age with proficient pitching, a good glove, an eye for hitting, and a knack for stealing bases.

When the Greenville Dixie Youth 15U team he was playing on went to the World Series in 2016 he pitched a no hitter against the West Nationals.

Thompson along with several other star athletes have led the GHS varsity baseball team to a 9-2 season so far this year.

This past Friday’s game against the Pike County Bulldogs was the latest of several strong wins when the Tigers shellacked Pike 19-4.

The Tigers scored first in the second inning, and then fell behind 3-1 in the third. In the fourth inning they caught up 3-2 and in the fifth inning the heaven’s opened up and the Tigers scored 11 runs from solid hitting and errors committed by Pike. The Bulldogs only managed one run in the fifth inning. The Tigers added six more runs in the sixth inning and the game was called on the mercy rule.

Tiger sophomore pitcher Hunter Adair went six innings giving up only three hits, one walk, and struck out 10. He bolstered the Tigers with three RBI’s.

Thompson had three hits; scored three runs with one of those on an in-the-park home run; stole three bases, and had three RBI’s.

Tony Spann crossed the plate three times on two hits and had an RBI. Curtis Robinson also scored three times and had one RBI.