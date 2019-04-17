LEROY PITTS

Mr. Leroy “Red” Pitts, age 88 of Greenville died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Georgiana Health & Rehab.

The funeral service was held Monday, April 8 at 3 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Mike Moses officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Liberty Baptist Cemetery. A visitation was held one hour prior to the start of the service.

Mr. Pitts was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Pitts; parents, Buck and Fannie Pitts and sisters, Eutha Mae Hayes and Betty Ruth Thomas.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelby Jean Hornsby (Robbie) of Chapman; sons, Danny Pitts (Wanda) and Johnny Pitts both of Greenville; a brother, Bobby Pitts (Julia) of Greenville; eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, special extended family, Joyce Faulkenberry (G.W.) of Decatur and James Reeves of Greenville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.