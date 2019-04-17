Ruby D. Lowery, 86, a resident of Georgiana passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Randy Harvill officiating. Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: daughters, Judy Williams, Mobile, Barbara Baggett and Brenda Salter, both of Evergreen, Sue Blackburn, Glenda Beesley, and Linda Stuckey, all of Georgiana; sons, Charles Lowery, Grand Bay, Larry Lowery, Pensacola, Fla., Michael Lowery, Greenville and Donald Lowery, Georgiana. Ruby is also survived by 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Saturday from 2 p.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.