Heather Danielle Nall Lett, age 37, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

A graveside service was be held on Monday, April, 22 at Sunrise Memorial Park at 11 a.m. with Brother Charles Box officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. A visitation was held at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

Ms. Lett was preceded in death by her grandparents Frank and Frances Allen of Greenville and Daniel and Verlie Nall of Red Level.

She is survived by her husband, Marlon Keith Lett of Greenville; father, Rufus Nall of Mongomery; mother, Patsy Allen Nall of Greenville; son, Tyler Nall of Greenvile; daughters, Tiera Bre’Shey Nall, Marlasia Tamara Marie Lett, and Tricia Danielle Lett, all of Greenville, and a brother, Aubrey Rufus (Donna) Nall of Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.