Jimmy R. Kelley, 73, a resident of Georgiana passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 in a Montgomery hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 22 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Michael Holcombe officiating.

Burial followed in Love’s Way Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Annette B. Kelley, Georgiana; daughters, Patti George, Georgiana and Heather Kelley, Wetumpka; brothers, Glenn Edward Kelley, Georgiana, David Mack Kelley and Danny Kelley, both of Forest Home; grandson, Adam Giddens; and great granddaughter, Violet Giddens.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday from 2 p.m. until service time.