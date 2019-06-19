Mrs. Eileen Virginia Rayburn, 77, a resident of Greenville died at her home Sunday, June 16, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announcing.

Mrs. Rayburn is survived by her daughter, Valerie Heath (Michael) of Greenville; son, Scott Rayburn (Lori) of Montgomery; and grandchildren, Sarah Rayburn, Andrew Heath and Morgan Heath.

