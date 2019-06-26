Mary Lou (Riddle) Fischer entered eternal life on June 17, 2019.

She is survived by her three children, daughter, Phyllis (Button) Holmes of Merritt Island, Fla.; son, Rene Fischer and daughter-in-law, Myra Lee Fischer of McKenzie; daughter, Kathy Fischer Wilson and son-in-law, Pat Wilson, McKenzie; grandchildren, Angela Holmes of Titusville, Fla., Candy Holmes of Merritt Island, Fla., Amy (Michael) Ausborn Smithart and husband, Michael Smithart of Opp, Richard Ausborn of McKenzie; great grandchildren, Bailey Smithart Crocker (Davis Crocker) of Hartselle and Hal Smithart of Opp.

Mary Lou was a 1939 graduate of Clay County High School and a graduate of Massey Business College. She married John Earl on Dec. 6, 1941. As a member of the US Army, John Earl was stationed in San Bernardino, Calif., soon after they married.

She moved to Dothan taking a job as a Secretary for Civil Service during World War II. She eventually took a train across the country to join her husband. Nine months after the birth of their daughter, Phyllis (Button), they drove back to Alabama making McKenzie their forever home.

She worked 50 years in Fischer’s Store alongside her husband and father-in-law and later in life her son, Rene, until it closed in 1996. After “retirement” she enjoyed traveling all over the southeast with her daughter, Kathy.

She fiercely loved her husband, children and grandchildren and never met a stranger. She was a member of McKenzie Baptist Church and trusted the Lord with all her heart.

She was predeceased by her husband of 66 year, John Earl Fischer, parents D.V. and Kate Riddle, brother, Earnest Joe Riddle and sister, Dorothy Riddle Magoffin.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dene McCoy officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time.