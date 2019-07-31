High speed chase leads to arrest

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A high speed chase starting in Greenville after a theft Thursday morning, July 25, led to the arrest of Darryl Curtis Clayton, 41, from Montgomery.

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, Clayton was observed taking items from a store in Greenville without paying for the items. A store employee was able to observe the vehicle Clayton entered into and gave officers the description as it was leaving the parking lot.

“One of the responding officers observed a vehicle matching the description on Fort Dale Road near Cahaba Road and attempted to get behind it. That is when the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed and cut off other vehicles as it turned onto I-65 headed north.” said Lovvorn.

Greenville officers gave chase and followed Clayton to the 142 exit on I-65 where he turned south on Alabama Highway 185 for a short distance until he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a tree and then flipped over.

Officers approached the vehicle and assisted in helping Clayton out of the wrecked vehicle. The officers him for injuries and had an ambulance respond. He was transported to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Greenville and his vehicle was impounded by Greenville Police Department (GPD).

He was released from the hospital a short time later with only minor scrapes and bruises. Officers then found Clayton had given a false name to them when they had attempted to gain his information.

He was then transported to the GPD where he was interviewed by investigators.

Lovvorn said, “Investigators were able to determine his true identity. It was at this time that investigators realized that the suspect was on probation and also had outstanding felony theft warrants with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and Alabaster Police Department

“The suspect was found to have stolen just under $600 worth of electronics and other merchandise from the Greenville store where the call originated. All of the stolen merchandise was recovered by Greenville PD.”

Clayton has been charged with Felony Theft of Property in the 3rd degree, Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude, Giving False Name to a Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Driving, and Driving While Revoked.

Clayton also has a hold placed on him for the outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions mentioned earlier.

“I would like to commend our officers for their actions today. It is because of their efforts that a repeat offender who continued to pose a serious risk to the public is now in custody with no loss of life or serious injury to the suspect or innocent bystanders. We would like to remind everyone, if you see a crime, make sure you report it!” said Lovvorn in a released statement.”