James Bryant Franklin, 87, a resident of Evergreen passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Mr. Franklin was preceded in death by his wife, Lois M. Franklin, son, Michael Dean Franklin, father, Barto Franklin, mother, Dora Wright Franklin, and brother, Herman Edward Franklin.

Survivors include: daughter, Diane (Paul) Vaughn, Evergreen; son: James LeDon Franklin, Ponce de Leon, Fla.; grandchildren: LaDonna (Will) Quincy, Chuck (Julia) Franklin, Coley (Collin) McMillan, Stan Goolsby, Steven Goolsby, and Scott Goolsby.

James Bryant is also survived by a number of great grandchildren. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.