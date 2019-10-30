I-65 Marathon robbed

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Marathon gas station was recently robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

According to a press release the by the Greenville Police Department Chief of Police Justin Lovvorn, “The Greenville Police Department was called to a business robbery at 2621 Pineapple Hwy. around 7:25pm on Wednesday (10/23/19).

“Officers were on scene at the Marathon gas station within minutes of receiving the call.

“The clerk advised that a white male dressed in a dark colored sweat shirt and blue jeans entered the store and pointed a shotgun at her as he demanded money from the register.

“The white male also had a scarf around his face in an attempt to hide his identity. A second employee stepped out from the back of the store and startled the robber causing him to flee the store without taking any money.

“Officers set up a perimeter around the area that the suspect was last seen running from the store and called in tracking K-9’s to assist in the search.

“Greenville Police Department’s Investigation Division also responded to the store and began to process the scene for evidence.

“The tracking K-9’s were able to pick up a trail at where the suspect had been seen last. They followed the trail for a few hundred yards until it appeared that the suspect was picked up by a vehicle and the trail stopped.

“Greenville PD investigators were able to collect several items of evidence from inside the store, as well as, along the path that the suspect ran outside the store.

“This evidence, along with witness statements, were used to develop a suspect name in this case. On Monday (10/28/19), Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect and a search warrant for his residence based on the evidence that had been processed.

“The Greenville Police Department’s Special Response Team, Drug Task Force, and the Butler County Sheriff’s Department executed the search warrant on Monday morning (10/28/19) on Poplar Rd.

“The search warrant resulted in three arrests and additional charges after illegal narcotics were also found inside the residence.

“James Dylan Cobb (a 17 year old white male) was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st. Mr. Cobb was already on bond from an earlier Robbery 1st charge that occurred about a month earlier.

“Daniel Travis Heartsill (a 41 year old white male) was also arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“Leslie Solomon was also arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“Several weapons that are suspected of having been obtained illegally were taken from the residence as well.

Lovvorn added “I would like to commend the hard work of the Greenville Police Department’s Investigation Division and the quick response of our patrol division on the night of the robbery.

“These officers worked around the clock to ensure a dangerous individual was taken off of the streets as soon as possible in order to keep our citizens safe.